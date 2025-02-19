CaixaBank sets out €5 billion technology roadmap

Spain's CaixaBank has laid out a two-year, €5 billion technology roadmap that will seek to put generative AI at the centre of the bank's operations.

Called the 'Cosmos' plan, the roadmap will see CaixaBank's technology strategy geared around four objectives: increased agility and commercial capability; new services; improved efficiency; and strong security standards.



AI will be used to provide conversational and operational capabilities to both employees and customers, as well as to automate business processes and transactions.



The Cosmos plan includes the development of two programmes focused on cloud data technology and the application of AI and machine learning to improve access to information and data analytics in real time.



Meanwhile, to support the tech push, CaixaBank is set to hire another 1000 IT staffers.