Caixabank tech subsidiary to hire 500 developers

The technology subsidiary of Caixabank is to hire 500 developers in the first quarter, surpassing 1600 employees.

The hiring spree includes a significant increase in Seville, where the Spanish bank will begin the expansion of its technology hub focused on software development in February, aiming to grow the team from 40 to 200 people.



CaixaBank Tech, which also has physical locations in Barcelona and Madrid, has strengthened its team over the past two years and currently has more than 1,100 professionals specializing in technology applied to financial services.



The goal is to reach a total of 2,000 employees within the next three years.



The capabilities sought in new hires include software development in backend and frontend specialties, artificial intelligence, data engineers, cloud experts, and data security.

In November, the bank outlined plans to spend more than $5 billion on technology over the coming three years to boost digital sales and launch new products and services. Part of this strategic spend entailed the recruitment of 3,000 young people over the period 2025-2027, "most of them with technical skills".