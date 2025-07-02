/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Australian banks launch nationwide Confirmation of Payee scheme

Australia's banks have begun the roll-out of a nationwide Confirmation of Payee programme to help protect customers from being tricked into sending money to criminals.

  0 1 comment

Australian banks launch nationwide Confirmation of Payee scheme

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Banks have invested $100 million in the name-matching technology, which helps reduce scams and mistaken payments by checking whether the name, BSB and account number entered by a customer match the account details held by the receiving bank and showing the match result before payment is made.

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh says that while Australia was one of the only countries in the world where scam losses were reducing, investing further in the latest scam fighting technology is crucial to driving losses down even further.

“This is critical new technology that will help protect a customer from transferring money straight into the hands of a scammer.”

Already widely available in the UK, Confirmation of Payee is also being rolled out across Europe under an October 2025 deadline set by the EU Instant Payments Regulation.

Belgian banks have been the first to go live with the new technology, providing an extended version of the standard name-matching service to provide clearer notifications to payers, more data for banks to detect fraud early, and support for country-specific needs such as multilingualism and special characters.

Sponsored [New Report] The Future of Payments in Major Global Markets: A Mid-Decade Review[New Report] The Future of Payments in Major Global Markets: A Mid-Decade Review
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Australian Payments Plus

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments

Keywords

confirmation of payee

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member 

New Zealand has launched a national Confirmation of Payee (CoP) service to enhance the security of online payments. This service, which is being phased in from late November 2024 to Easter 2025, helps customers verify the recipient's account details before making a payment, reducing the risk of errors and fraud according to the Beehive.govt.nz.  Belgium is the first in the Eurozone.

Related news

/security

Confirmation of Payee reaches almost all transactions in the UK

/security

New Zealand banks apply UK tech and experience for roll out of Confirmation of Payee

/security

Australia moves one step closer to roll out of Confirmation of Payee

/security

Westpac and CBA step up fight against scammers

/payments

EBAday 2024: Confirmation of Payee’s impact on instant payments and fraud in Europe

/security

SurePay wins Belgian bank mandate for Confirmation of Payee technology

/security

Swift selected to build national confirmation of payee service in Australia

[Webinar] Why Future-Ready Banks Need a Skills-Based Approach to Workforce PlanningFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Why Future-Ready Banks Need a Skills-Based Approach to Workforce Planning

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept