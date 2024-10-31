/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Confirmation of Payee reaches almost all transactions in the UK

Confirmation of Payee in the UK has been extended to cover almost 99% of all transactions made through Faster Payments and Chaps after more financial firms implemented the fraud-fighting protocol.

1 Like 2 Be the first to comment

Confirmation of Payee reaches almost all transactions in the UK

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

In just the first half of 2024, over £213 million was lost to Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud, where people are tricked into sending money to fraudsters posing as genuine payees. With CoP now widely in place, consumers can expect name checks to be the norm when sending money to new accounts, helping ensure their payments reach the right person or business.

Kate Fitzgerald, head of policy at the PSR, says: “Confirmation of Payee has quickly become an essential anti-fraud tool. Since its launch in 2020, more than 2.5 billion checks have been completed."

In October 2022, The PSR directed nearly 400 firms to implement CoP. This was split into two groups - the first were required to implement CoP by 31 October 2023, and the second were required to implement CoP by 31 October 2024.

Says Fitzgerald: "Expanding Confirmation of Payee to more firms is a crucial step in our ongoing work to protect consumers and drive fraud out of the UK’s payment systems.”

Sponsored [Webinar] AI in Banking: Building Compliant and Safe Enterprise AI at Scale
1 Like

Share

1
2
 
 
 

Related Company

Payment Systems Regulator

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments

Keywords

confirmation of payee

Comments: (0)

Related news

/security

New Zealand banks apply UK tech and experience for roll out of Confirmation of Payee

/security

Australia moves one step closer to roll out of Confirmation of Payee

/payments

EBAday 2024: Confirmation of Payee’s impact on instant payments and fraud in Europe

/payments

NextGen Nordics 2024: A closer look at Confirmation of Payee

/security

NatWest adds Confirmation of Payee to open banking payments

/security

Confirmation of Payee goes cross-border for Dutch and French banks

[Webinar] Preventing disaster: How banks can address operational resilience to prepare for global ouFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Preventing disaster: How banks can address operational resilience to prepare for global outages

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept