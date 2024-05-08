Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
SurePay

SurePay wins Belgian bank mandate for Confirmation of Payee technology

Belgium's Centre for Exchange and Clearing has selected SurePay to provide Confirmation of Payee technology to the domestic banking industry.

SurePay was slected in an open tender process conducted in association with the Federation of the Belgian Financial Sector, where its integration with Swift PreValidation for EU and global reach proved decisive.

The firm has been a pioneer in Verification of Payee since 2016, conducting over 1.5 billion checks annually, both domestically and across borders.

The company was spun off from Rabobank in 2022 and now supplies Verification of Payee to over 100 banks in the UK and the Netherlands.

"We are honoured to have been selected by Belgian banks to deploy Verification of Payee services," says David-Jan Janse, CEO of SurePay. "Our existing multinational clients can now extend their Verification of Payee capabilities, while Belgian banks gain instant access to a network of 100 banks, enabling them to leverage valuable added services.”

