Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift Australian Payments Plus

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swift selected to build national confirmation of payee service in Australia

Swift selected to build national confirmation of payee service in Australia

Fiancial messaging co-operative swift has been enlisted by Aastralian Payments Plus (AP+) to build a confirmation of payee service to reduce the risk of misdirected payments and increase defences against payment fraud.

Swift, which built and runs Australia's National Payments Platform (NPP), says the new service will be delivered via the NPP, standardised APIs and a centralised account matching service managed by AP+.

Swift’s selection builds on its capabilities in AI and data services, including Payment Pre-validation for cross-border payments, that is already eliminating international payments friction with upfront account verification.

Adrian Lovney, chief payment and schemes officer at AP+, says: “The development of an industry wide Confirmation of Payee service will play an important role in reducing certain types of scams resulting in misdirection of a payment to the wrong account as well as avoid mistaken payments being made to incorrect account numbers. AP+ is committed to working with the industry to better protect consumers and businesses as part of a collective effort to combat fraud and scams. Swift was the logical choice to partner with us in developing this important service, building on the strong partnership that we have had in place for a number of years.”

Features of the new service will be progressively built and tested along 2024, allowing financial institutions to integrate it into their banking channels starting 2025.

Related Companies

Swift Australian Payments Plus

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks[New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Trending

Related News
Australian banks roll out raft of scam protection measures
/security

Australian banks roll out raft of scam protection measures

Millions of Brits risking fraud by ignoring Confirmation of Payee warnings
/crime

Millions of Brits risking fraud by ignoring Confirmation of Payee warnings

Confirmation of Payee goes cross-border for Dutch and French banks

16 Dec 2021

Confirmation of Payee startup SurePay raises €12.2 million

03 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Monzo mafia form startup to make coders extinct

  2. JPMorgan plans major roll out of biometric payments

  3. Revolut launches Point-of-Sale product

  4. Deutsche Bank cuts bonuses over botched Postbank IT integration

  5. GoCardless to buy Nuapay from EML Payments

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience