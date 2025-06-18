Bank of England accused of 'blundering' to security disaster as hundreds of laptops go missing

The Bank of England has been castigated for losing hundreds of laptops and phones amid an escalating cyber threat.

0

Official figures, obtained under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act revealed that the historic institution saw 333 laptops, mobile phones and tablet computers reported lost or stolen over the last three years.



The data revealed that a total of 216 laptops were recorded as lost, worth a total of £3114. Meanwhile, 109 mobile phones went missing worth an estimated £1737.



A further 8 tablet computers were reported missing, costing £2294.



Patrick Sullivan, CEO of the Parliament Street think tank accused the BoE of incompetence, saying: “The BoE is blundering towards a major security disaster.”



The news comes as cyber criminals launch a string of succesful cyber attacks against major retailers in the UK, knocking out systems at major high street retailers Marks & Spencer and the Co-Op. M&S was the hardest hit and was reported to be losing £43m a day in lost sales as it struggled to restore its services.

The UK's banks are also popular targets for hackers. NatWest claims to be rebuffing 100 million cyber attacks every month.



Digital forensics specialist John Lucey, VP Emea at Cellebrite said: “The Bank of England is tasked with managing highly confidential market-sensitive financial data. With remote and hybrid working patterns now firmly established, it is imperative that all mobile and laptop devices are properly secured and swiftly retrievable in the event of loss or theft. The reality is that every device is a treasure trove of critical data for cyber criminals, which could prove detrimental in the wrong hands.”



The central bank says all laptops, tablets and mobile phones are encrypted and that any lost or stolen devices are also be blocked from further communication with the bank.