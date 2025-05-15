NatWest faces 100 million cyber attacks every month

NatWest is bombarded with 100 million cyber attacks every month, the UK bank's head of cyber security has revealed.

0

Chris Ulliott told Members of the Scottish Parliament that hackers are constantly probing NatWest's defences, according to the Press Association.



The bank blocks around a third of the millions of emails it receives every month "because they are believed to be the start of an attack against our staff".



To deal with the constant barrage, NatWest has hundreds of cybersecurity employees and a budget of millions of pounds.



The situation is likely to get more complicated with the rise of artificial technology, Ulliott told MSPs.



He also speculated that Scattered Spider, the gang believed to be behind the recent attack on Marks & Spencer, is probably a loose international group in their teens and 20s who are sharing ideas on online forums.