/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bank of England tests AI to spot real-time payment fraud

A project by the Bank of England and the London BIS Innovation Hub to use AI to spot unfolding and novel financial crime patterns in real-time retail payment systems showed promise but threw up a number of limitations to its efficacy.

  0 Be the first to comment

Bank of England tests AI to spot real-time payment fraud

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

To evade detection, criminals operate in complex networks which include many accounts across multiple financial institutions. Electronic payment systems process transactions across many participants, which gives them a network-wide view. The bank of England's Project Hertha tested the application of modern artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to help spot complex and coordinated criminal activity in payment system data.

The experiments were conducted using a state-of-the-art simulated synthetic transaction dataset, developed as part of the project. It includes data for 1.8 million bank accounts and 308 million transactions. The dataset was built by using an advanced AI model trained to simulate realistic transaction patterns.

It found that payment system analytics could be a valuable "supplementary tool" to help banks and payment service providers (PSPs) spot suspicious activity.

Banks and PSPs participating in the project uncovered 12% more illicit accounts than they would otherwise have found. The experiment also proved particularly valuable for spotting novel financial crime patterns. When trying to spot previously unseen behaviours, it helped achieve a 26% improvement.

"The results demonstrate promise but also show there are limits to the application and effectiveness of system analytics," states the BofE. "It is just one piece of the puzzle. The introduction of a similar solution would also raise complex practical, legal and regulatory issues. Analysing these was beyond the scope of Project Hertha."

The central bank says the results also highlight the importance of labelled training data, robust model feedback loop and explainable AI algorithms to maximise effectiveness.

Sponsored [Wealth Continuum Series Webinar] Protecting Wealth: Tackling Faster Payments Fraud and AI-driven Scams
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of England

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Digital pound offline payments 'challenging' - BofE

/ai

BofE eyes AI's risk to financial stability

/payments

Bank of England and NYDFS swap staff with expertise in emerging payments and digital assets

/payments

Bank of England to launch Digital Pound Lab

/ai

AI adoption in UK FS sector grows but understanding lags

/ai

Bank of England to form AI consortium

[Webinar] Conducting the payments orchestra: Why IT will drive future transaction banking modelsFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Conducting the payments orchestra: Why IT will drive future transaction banking models

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept