/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Shopify, Coinbase, Stripe bring USDC stablecoin payments to merchants

Shopify is partnering with Coinbase and Stripe to allow merchants to process stablecoin payments for everyday commerce.

  1 Be the first to comment

Shopify, Coinbase, Stripe bring USDC stablecoin payments to merchants

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

As a result of this collaboration, merchants can accept USDC from global customers using their existing payment and order fulfillment flows, with no required integrations or new gateways. Customers can pay with USDC from hundreds of supported crypto wallets, on guest checkout and with Shop Pay.

Merchants will also receive their local currency by default, with no foreign transaction or exchange fees applied. They can choose to claim USDC directly into their own wallet, allowing flexibility in managing their funds.

According to a Shopify statement, stablecoins "are reshaping the way money moves around the world. Over the past few years, stablecoins like USDC have grown to over a trillion dollars in monthly payment volume, trusted by users around the globe."

The statement explains that unlike "cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether, whose value can widely fluctuate, stablecoins such as USDC are backed 1:1 by US Dollar reserves, and maintain a constant value. When customers pay in USDC, merchants get a currency that’s safe, reliable, and easy to exchange." 

Further, Coinbase's Base, a fast and affordable network that operates not unlike a credit card network, is becoming increasingly accepted. Alongside this, buyer wallets, which allow users to hold and spend digital currencies, now offer a good customer experience.

Merchants need payment systems that can handle complex transactions and checkout steps like tax finalisation and inventory reservation. Shopify and Coinbase have addressed these challenges with a smart contract, where merchants get the familiar 'authorise now, capture later' flexibility of credit cards, with the speed and global reach of stablecoins.

Sponsored [Webinar] Can You Have It All? Integrating New Channels In A New World Of Payments
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/cryptocurrency /payments

Keywords

blockchain cards e-commerce stablecoins

Comments: (0)

Related news

/startups

Stablecoin startup Noah raises $22m

/crypto

Matera and Circle bid to take stablecoin payments mainstream

/crypto

PayPal to bring stablecoin to Stellar Network

/crypto

Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform OpenTrade raises $7 million

/markets

Circle shares soar on Nyse debut

/crypto

LianLian Global adopts stablecoin payments with BVNK

/crypto

BCP launches British pound stablecoin

/crypto

Santander latest bank to ponder stablecoin play

/crypto

Conduit raises $36m to take on Swift with stablecoin-based cross-border payments

[Webinar] Why Future-Ready Banks Need a Skills-Based Approach to Workforce PlanningFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Why Future-Ready Banks Need a Skills-Based Approach to Workforce Planning

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept