Matera and Circle bid to take stablecoin payments mainstream

Brazilian fintech Matera is joining forces with Circle to turn stablecoins into a payment method integrated into banks' core systems.

The commercial partnership sees Matera integrate Circle's USDC stablecoin for interoperability between local currency balances and digital dollars.



Rather than treating stablecoins solely as a store of value, the partnership aims to unlock their use in everyday near-instant payments directly from banking and fintech platforms powered by Matera’s real-time ledger, Digital Twin.



The integration between Digital Twin and Circle’s platform allows financial institutions to offer seamless multi-currency account experiences, where Brazilian reais, US dollars and USDC balances coexist and operate in real time.



The integration natively connects local payment rails (like PIX) to global liquidity in USDC, unlocking faster, cheaper, and more transparent global payment operations, says Matera.



"Interoperability between stablecoins and local currency accounts is no longer a side project—it’s now at the heart of the financial system. This is a game-changer for banks and fintechs looking to operate globally with near-instant settlement and low costs," says Carlos Netto, CEO, Matera.