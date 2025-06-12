/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Matera and Circle bid to take stablecoin payments mainstream

Brazilian fintech Matera is joining forces with Circle to turn stablecoins into a payment method integrated into banks' core systems.

  0 Be the first to comment

Matera and Circle bid to take stablecoin payments mainstream

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The commercial partnership sees Matera integrate Circle's USDC stablecoin for interoperability between local currency balances and digital dollars.

Rather than treating stablecoins solely as a store of value, the partnership aims to unlock their use in everyday near-instant payments directly from banking and fintech platforms powered by Matera’s real-time ledger, Digital Twin.

The integration between Digital Twin and Circle’s platform allows financial institutions to offer seamless multi-currency account experiences, where Brazilian reais, US dollars and USDC balances coexist and operate in real time.

The integration natively connects local payment rails (like PIX) to global liquidity in USDC, unlocking faster, cheaper, and more transparent global payment operations, says Matera.

"Interoperability between stablecoins and local currency accounts is no longer a side project—it’s now at the heart of the financial system. This is a game-changer for banks and fintechs looking to operate globally with near-instant settlement and low costs," says Carlos Netto, CEO, Matera.

Sponsored [New Whitepaper] PaaS, cloud and instant payments: Navigating the outsourcing question
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Circle Matera

Channels

/cryptocurrency /payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

stablecoins

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform OpenTrade raises $7 million

/markets

Circle shares soar on Nyse debut

/crypto

Major US banks consider joint stablecoin venture

/payments

Brazil's Matera raises $100m from Warburg Pincus for US push

[Webinar] Why Future-Ready Banks Need a Skills-Based Approach to Workforce PlanningFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Why Future-Ready Banks Need a Skills-Based Approach to Workforce Planning

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept