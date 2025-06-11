Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform OpenTrade raises $7 million

OpenTrade, a provider of yield-bearing stablecoin products for fintechs, has raised $7 million in funding led by Notion Capital and Mercury Fund, with participation from existing investors AlbionVC, a16z crypto, and CMCC Global.

This latest round brings OpenTrade's total funding to more than $11 million, secured within just six months, highlighting growing institutional confidence in the potential of providing wider access to dollar- and euro-denominated yields.



OpenTrade offers a B2B2C “yield-as-a-service” model that lets fintechs, exchanges, and neobanks like Belo, BuenBit, Littio, and Criptan embed risk-weighted yields into everyday user experiences.



In countries where inflation has eroded savings and restricted access to stable currencies, OpenTrade is enabling millions to earn meaningful yields on USD and EUR holdings directly from their phones. Across Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Spain, more than 5 million retail users now have access to 3-9% APR on their USD and EUR holdings.



OpenTrade currently manages $47 million for clients and has processed nearly $200 million in transaction volume over the past year.



Samantha Lewis, partner at Mercury, comments: “OpenTrade is building core financial infrastructure for the next generation of fintech. Their rapid growth underscores both the scale of demand and the strength of their model. They are solving a fundamental gap in the market with the potential to revolutionize global access to high-quality, yield-bearing accounts”