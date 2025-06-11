/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Klarna reported to Norway's Consumer Authority

Norway's Consumer Council has referred Klarna to the country's Consumer Authority over an alleged failure to provide clear details about interest paid on its buy now, pay later products.

  1 Be the first to comment

Klarna reported to Norway&#39;s Consumer Authority

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

According to the Consumer Council, Klarna is failing to comply with rules that require clear signage about terms and conditions of credit by omitting or burying this information from its online advertising and Website.

“We believe Klarna is not complying with the marketing regulations for credit,” says Guro Sollien Eriksrud from the Consumer Council.

Klarna is also in hot water in the Netherlands, where a Dutch court recently rules that the company could not prove that it avoided profit from late fees.

The judge pointed to signs that Klarna may be acting like a lender, which would trigger stricter regulation.

The Dutch government has also moved to stop the spread of buy now, pay later services onto the high street, asking Klarna to reconsider its plans to move into physical stores.

The firm faced further regulatory pressure in December, when it was fined Skr500 million ($50 million) by Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority, for anti-money laundering defects.

Sponsored [New Whitepaper] PaaS, cloud and instant payments: Navigating the outsourcing question
 

Share

1
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Klarna

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /payments

Keywords

bnpl

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Visa announces key partnerships with Klarna, Zilch to launch flexible debit cards

/ai

Klarna on track to reach $1 million in revenue per employee

/ai

Klarna takes foot off AI gas as CEO acknowledges importance of human customer service

/markets

Klarna pauses IPO plans as Trump tariffs cause market turmoil

/payments

Dutch government seeks to stop BNPL hitting the high street

/payments

Klarna fined $50 million over AML violations

[Impact Study] Why DevSecOps is Key to Navigating Innovation and ComplianceFinextra Promoted[Impact Study] Why DevSecOps is Key to Navigating Innovation and Compliance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept