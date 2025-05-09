/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Klarna takes foot off AI gas as CEO acknowledges importance of human customer service

After aggressively pursuing an AI-driven workforce reduction strategy, Klarna is rowing back and hiring customer service employees in an acknowledgment that people often still want to talk to a human.

  0 Be the first to comment

Klarna takes foot off AI gas as CEO acknowledges importance of human customer service

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

A year ago, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski boasted in a letter to shareholders that the BNPL giant's AI assistant was performing the work of 700 employees.

At the time, the company revealed that it had trimmed its workforce through natural attrition from 5000 to 3800 over the last year and Siemiatkowski said there was an ambition to get this down to 2000, thanks largely to AI.

However, in an interview with Bloomberg, Siemiatkowski concedes that the strategy has gone to far.

“As cost unfortunately seems to have been a too predominant evaluation factor when organising this, what you end up having is lower quality,” he says. “Really investing in the quality of the human support is the way of the future for us.”

Klarna is now testing a group of staffers “in an Uber-type of setup” that allows them to work remotely as customer service reps.

“From a brand perspective, a company perspective, I just think it’s so critical that you are clear to your customer that there will be always a human if you want,” says Siemiatkowski.

Sponsored [Webinar] The final countdown: What’s next for Verification of Payee?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Klarna

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /people

Keywords

bnpl

Comments: (0)

[Impact Study] Why DevSecOps is Key to Navigating Innovation and ComplianceFinextra Promoted[Impact Study] Why DevSecOps is Key to Navigating Innovation and Compliance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept