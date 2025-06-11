Barclays opens London innovation hub with Microsoft and Nvidia onboard

Barclays has opened a new innovation hub in London, working with a range of partners from across the tech industry – including Microsoft and Nvidia.

1

The new Hub will be dedicated to aiding the commercial growth of startups in AI, Deep tech, and the innovation economy by connecting founders, industry experts and investors.



To achieve this, it will provide collaborative workspaces for 150 cutting edge tech businesses in the heart of Shoreditch and will offer access to a network of events, workshops, growth programmes and ecosystem connectivity.



Businesses working within the Innovation Hub will also be able to network and build relationships with the core partners behind the concept, including Microsoft, NVIDIA, Conception X, Databricks, Innovate Finance and Twin Path Ventures - and will have direct access to members of Barclays innovation banking team who will be based on-site.



Hannah Bernard, head of business banking, Barclays, says: “The UK’s innovation ecosystem is one of the best in the world, but we can’t afford to rest on our laurels. Key players from across the industry need to come together to help nurture and develop the next wave of tech entrepreneurs - this new Innovation Hub will play an important role in facilitating that as part of our wider offering to tech businesses. Our innovation banking specialists will be on hand to provide tailored support to founders, helping them raise capital, develop business skills and accelerate their growth.”

The move comes after Barclays in January shut down its decade-old fintech accelerator programme, Rise, arguing that fintechs have evolvd from niche startups to the mainstream with numerous opportunities to work with the FS sector.