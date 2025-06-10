/artificial intelligence

Barclays to roll out Microsoft Co-Pilot to 100,000 staff

Barclays Bank is to extend its delivery of Microsoft Co-Pilot AI agents to 100,000 staff worldwide.

Microsoft 365 Copilot will be integrated into the bank’s own staff productivity tool, creating a single agent for employee self-service such as booking business travel, checking policy compliance, or finding answers to HR-related questions.

An agentic dashboard accessed by Microsoft Viva will be deployed to help staff with 'moments that matter', like booking desks or annual leave, as well as serving personalised news and announcements.

Craig Bright, Group CIO and deputy Group co-chief operating officer, Barclays, says: “At Barclays, we’ve been leveraging the power of AI, and now GenAI, to drive deeper insights, improve efficiency and create more intuitive experience across the organisation.

“Our roll-out of Copilot, integrated with our colleague productivity tool, is a significant step forward in simplifying the way we work, making it easier to get things done."

The agreement follows a successful initial deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot across 15,000 Barclays employees and builds on the bank's adoption of Microsoft Teams as its preferred collaboration platform, and the deployment of Microsoft Viva Engage as its employee community tool.

