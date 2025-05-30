Barclays head of fintech strategy leaves

Barclays head of fintech strategy and open innovation, Andrew Elphick, is stepping down after 14 years at the British bank.

0

Elphick revealed his departure on LinkedIn but has not provided details on his future beyond stating that he is "looking forward to what's next".



Beginning his Barclays career in wealth and investment management, Elphhick went on to work in a variety of roles in HR, business management, and innovation.



In recent years he has played an important role in the bank's work with fintechs, including through Rise, leading the accelerator programme and even hosting its podcast.



Launched in 2015, Rise has over 120 alumni, including wealthtech WealthOS and AI-based data security platform Velotix, but is being shuttered this year.



Writes Elphick on LinkedIn: "I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with inspiring team members, supportive colleagues, and visionary fintech founders who challenged and shaped the way I think and lead. Thank you to each of you — it’s been a privilege to work with you."