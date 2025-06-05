/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

CommBank completes 100% AWS data migration

Australia's CommBank, has completed the migration of 100% of its data to AWS in a bid to accelerate the deployement of AI across the bank.

  0 Be the first to comment

CommBank completes 100% AWS data migration

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

CommBank in February entered an extended five-year contract with AWS as its preferred cloud provider.

The agreement was central to the creation late last year of the CommBiz Gen AI powered messaging service for business banking customers, a product which went from idea to production in just six weeks.

The Gen AI messaging service enables customers to make payments faster by extracting information from over 80 different CommBiz user guides and FAQs and other supporting pages to provide relevant information quickly using natural language.

The Australian bank's chief technology officer Rodrigo Castillo says CommBank’s development, security, and operations implementation, along with its cloud modernisation programme, has seen 2x growth in its ability to deploy changes to production.

The re-platforming to AWS, which began in July 2024, entailed the phased migration and rigorous testing of over 61,000 data pipelines.

Terri Sutherland, CommBank’s lead for data platforms, emphasises the importance of the migration of its entire data resources to the cloud: "Migrating our data to the cloud is a significant milestone for the bank. Every day, we’re using AI to make around 55 million decisions intended to benefit our customers and our people. We have over 2,000 AI models feeding on approximately 157 billion data points - making CBA one of the largest corporate users of AI in the country."

Sponsored [New Report] The Future of European Fintech 2025: A Money20/20 Special Edition
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Amazon Web Services

Channels

/artificial intelligence /cloud /retail banking /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/devops

Australia's CommBank opens collaborative Tech Hub in Seattle

/cloud

CommBank signs five-year deal with AWS

/ai

Commbank comes clean over energy and water consumption for AI

/ai

CommBank builds AI Factory with AWS

/ai

CommBank to equip all staff with AI training modules

/startups

CommBank's x15ventures launches AI-based shopping platform for Gen Z

/payments

CommBank implements AI tool to root out abusive messages in transaction fields

[New Report] The Future of European Fintech 2025: A Money20/20 Special EditionFinextra Promoted[New Report] The Future of European Fintech 2025: A Money20/20 Special Edition

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept