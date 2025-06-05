CommBank completes 100% AWS data migration

Australia's CommBank, has completed the migration of 100% of its data to AWS in a bid to accelerate the deployement of AI across the bank.

CommBank in February entered an extended five-year contract with AWS as its preferred cloud provider.



The agreement was central to the creation late last year of the CommBiz Gen AI powered messaging service for business banking customers, a product which went from idea to production in just six weeks.



The Gen AI messaging service enables customers to make payments faster by extracting information from over 80 different CommBiz user guides and FAQs and other supporting pages to provide relevant information quickly using natural language.



The Australian bank's chief technology officer Rodrigo Castillo says CommBank’s development, security, and operations implementation, along with its cloud modernisation programme, has seen 2x growth in its ability to deploy changes to production.

The re-platforming to AWS, which began in July 2024, entailed the phased migration and rigorous testing of over 61,000 data pipelines.



Terri Sutherland, CommBank’s lead for data platforms, emphasises the importance of the migration of its entire data resources to the cloud: "Migrating our data to the cloud is a significant milestone for the bank. Every day, we’re using AI to make around 55 million decisions intended to benefit our customers and our people. We have over 2,000 AI models feeding on approximately 157 billion data points - making CBA one of the largest corporate users of AI in the country."