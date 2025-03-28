Australia's CommBank opens collaborative Tech Hub in Seattle

Australia's Commonwealth Bank has opened a dedicated Tech Hub in Seattle to equip its IT staff with first-hand experience of emerging developments in cuting-edge technologies, such as AI and cloud.

The first cohort of CommBank technologists currently at the Seattle Tech Hub are focused on learning to fast-track adoption of Agentic AI and Gen AI powered services to help small business banking customers manage their finances and run their businesses. The current cohort will also explore modernising testing to respond to customer feedback faster.



CommBank’s group executive technology Gavin Munroe says: “A Tech Hub based in Seattle - an area that is home to leading global technology companies - will connect our technologists with our partners to accelerate how we deliver new banking solutions for customers. Our teams will bring new ideas back to Australia to enhance how we work, while boosting the knowledge and expertise in Australia’s tech ecosystem.



“The Seattle Tech Hub is part of our focus on fast-tracking how we're using new technologies like Agentic AI, while creating an environment where technologists can continue to grow, learn and develop their career."



Through the Tech Hub, CBA technology teams have the opportunity to take part in a three-week exchange within the Seattle tech precinct, where they will collaborate with global technology companies such as Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, H2O and Microsoft.



Says Munroe. "This presence in one of the world's leading tech ecosystems will accelerate our transformation while enabling us to attract top talent and develop breakthrough capabilities for our customers."