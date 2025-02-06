CommBank signs five-year deal with AWS

CommBank has entered a five-year deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to continue as the bank’s preferred cloud provider.

The agreement was central to the creation late last year of the CommBiz Gen AI powered messaging service for business banking customers, a product which went from idea to production in just six weeks.

The Gen AI messaging service enables customers to make payments faster by extracting information from over 80 different CommBiz user guides and FAQs and other supporting pages to provide relevant information quickly using natural language.



The Australian bank's chief technology officer Rodrigo Castillo says CommBank’s development, security, and operations implementation, along with its cloud modernisation programme, has seen 2x growth in its ability to deploy changes to production.

Cloud modernisation is expected to further simplify the bank’s technology foundations by accelerating AI adoption — which has already doubled to over 2,000 AI models in 2024 - following the launch of CommBank’s AI Factory in September 2024.:

"As customer adoption of digital banking continues to grow, we’re harnessing AI and cloud to deliver faster, safer and more personalised digital banking services," says Castillo. “AI is enabling new experiences for customers delivered faster than before, providing a frictionless experience to build and release new AI-powered products and features for our customers in a safe, responsible way."