Worldline brings Wero wallet to online checkouts

Worldline is the latest payments outfit to offer merchants the EPI's Wero digital mobile wallet as an option in their online checkouts.

Launched late last year to harness the potential of account-to-account (A2A) payments to help European banks take on the might of Visa and Mastercard, Wero has already enrolled 40 million users across the first wave of markets it has entered.



It enables A2A transfers using Sepa Instant Credit Transfer protocols so users can send money within 10 seconds via phone numbers, email addresses, or QR codes.



Having initially focused on P2P payments, the effort is now targeting online checkouts and has been signing up partners including Nexi and Nuvei. Yesterday it also announced that Revolut would be provide access to Wero's core features for customers in France, Belgium and Germany.



Now, Worldline - which has been a shareholder of the EPI Company (EPI) since its inception in 2020 - has confirmed it will offer the option in Germany from this summer, with Belgium following in October, and France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands in 2026.



Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO, Worldline, says: "This new payment method highlights our commitment to delivering value-driven solutions that support our customers’ growth and advance Europe’s pursuit of sovereignty in digital payments."



Wero will continue to expand to other areas, says EPI CEO Martina Weimert: "By the end of 2026, EPI will not only cover e- and m-commerce payments but also be able to add omni-channel payments, first point of sale/in-store payments and invoice payments."