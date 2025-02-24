Nexi to connect German merchants to EPI's Wero wallet

Nexi is to begin connecting the first German merchants to the Wero wallet from the European Payments Initiative in the third quarter of this year, shortly after the launch of the bank-backed digital wallet for German e-commerce in the summer.

As a Wero acquirer, Nexi will be using technical interfaces to the EPI from gateway provider Computop. Already available for P2P payments in Germany, Nexi will initially be availabe as an acquirer for e-commerce merchants, before a later roll out to brick-and-mortar retail.



Carola Wahl, CEO of Nexi DACH, says: "The Wero payment system, which is based on account-to-account transfers, stands for solutions that we at Nexi are driving forward: intuitive, simple, scalable, and pan-European.



"With Wero, there is no major change for merchants. The payment method is fully integrated into the established payment processes in e-commerce. They also benefit from an attractive pricing model, real-time payments and international reach. As a founding member and shareholder of the European Payments Initiative (EPI) and now also as Wero acquirer Nexi is actively shaping the future of digital payments.”



PPRO, the leading local payments platform, has partnered with European Payments Initiative (EPI) to secure Principal Membership of Europe’s newest payment method, Wero. Through its Membership, PPRO will provide its customers with the most comprehensive route to access Wero via sponsored associate membership, payment facilitator access, or as a technical gateway.



Wero, EPI’s mobile-first wallet and instant account-to-account payment solution transforming and standardising how Europeans pay, is currently available to consumers for P2P transactions in Germany, France and Belgium. Launched in 2024 by EPI, Wero has ambitious plans to become Europe’s favourite payment method, and to evolve to offer e-commerce, point-of-sale purchases and third-party payment methods.



Separateley, PPRO has also signed up to the initiative, providing acquirers, issuers and merchants with platform connectivity to manage every point of the payments cycle including activation of payment methods, acceptance optimisation, operational boarding and funds management.



Motie Bring, CEO at PPRO, says: "Our strong relationship with EPI enables us to offer their rich e/m-commerce functionality to our clients in its entirety this summer, ensuring they only have to build once to connect with a world of local payment methods.”



Wero has so far launched in Belgium, France, and Germany. The Netherlands and other European countries will follow in the coming years. So far, payments between private individuals (P2P) are possible via Wero. Integration in e-commerce will follow in mid-2025 and the payment function for smaller merchants (P2Pro) at the end of 2025. Wero will finally be introduced in brick-and-mortar retail in 2026.