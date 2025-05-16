Wero wallet arrives at the online checkout via Nuvei

Nuvei has joined the European Payments Initiative (EPI) as one of the first providers to offer merchants the Wero digital mobile wallet as an option in their online checkouts.

Launched late last year to harness the potential of account-to-account (A2A) payments to help European banks take on the might of Visa and Mastercard, Wero has already enrolled 40 million users across the first wave of markets it has entered.



It enables A2A transfers using Sepa Instant Credit Transfer protocols so users can send money within 10 seconds via phone numbers, email addresses, or QR codes.



Nuvei's membership means that, from September, businesses can offer Wero as a payment method in the online checkout. A similar deal was recently struck with Nexi to connect German merchants to Wero.



BNPL and loyalty programmes are also in the pipeline as EPI bids to create a comprehensive digital wallet experience for Europeans.



Martina Weimert, CEO, EPI, says: "By making Wero available to Nuvei's extensive merchant network, we're accelerating the adoption of a truly European payment solution that enhances financial sovereignty while delivering a seamless, easy and innovative experience for consumers and businesses alike."