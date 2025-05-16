/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Wero wallet arrives at the online checkout via Nuvei

Nuvei has joined the European Payments Initiative (EPI) as one of the first providers to offer merchants the Wero digital mobile wallet as an option in their online checkouts.

  0 Be the first to comment

Wero wallet arrives at the online checkout via Nuvei

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Launched late last year to harness the potential of account-to-account (A2A) payments to help European banks take on the might of Visa and Mastercard, Wero has already enrolled 40 million users across the first wave of markets it has entered.

It enables A2A transfers using Sepa Instant Credit Transfer protocols so users can send money within 10 seconds via phone numbers, email addresses, or QR codes.

Nuvei's membership means that, from September, businesses can offer Wero as a payment method in the online checkout. A similar deal was recently struck with Nexi to connect German merchants to Wero.

BNPL and loyalty programmes are also in the pipeline as EPI bids to create a comprehensive digital wallet experience for Europeans.

Martina Weimert, CEO, EPI, says: "By making Wero available to Nuvei's extensive merchant network, we're accelerating the adoption of a truly European payment solution that enhances financial sovereignty while delivering a seamless, easy and innovative experience for consumers and businesses alike."

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Weathering Macroeconomic Headwinds: How should CFOs invest in Tech?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Nuvei European Payments Initiative

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

e-commerce

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Why Verticalisation Matters: Unlocking Success Through Tailored SMB PropositionsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Why Verticalisation Matters: Unlocking Success Through Tailored SMB Propositions

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept