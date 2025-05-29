/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Griffin begins build of agentic bank

UK Banking-as-a-Service bank Griffin is opening up access to a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, providing a way for AI agents to autonomously perform tasks on behalf of customers.

Griffin, which secured a full banking licence in March last year, says the initiative is the beginning of massive technological platform shift, which will see people delegating more and more of their work to AI.

"There have been a few test cases floating around of people getting AI agents to engage in financial transactions, but these are generally limited to proofs-of-concept like getting an agent to buy a cup of coffee," states a spokesperson. "We think there is much further to go...but to get there, the financial system has to be fundamentally rewired to accommodate a world in which agents can freely transact — while still retaining appropriate safeguards."

Potential use cases cited include end-to-end wealth management, payment admin and transactional capabilities.

"This is early for us - we’re in beta - but it shows the power of what's possible," says the bank in a statement. "You can use the Griffin MCP server to have an agent open accounts, make payments, and analyse historic events. You can also use it to build complete prototypes of your own fintech applications on top of the Griffin API - which we're already seeing customers doing in real time."

Currently limited to a sandbox environment, Griffin is now inviting customers for input and to get it deployed in a production environment. 

 

