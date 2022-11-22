Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Griffin

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Griffin moves banking-as-a-service sandbox out of beta

Griffin moves banking-as-a-service sandbox out of beta

UK-based banking-as-a-service startup Griffin has launched a sandbox for fintechs to build prototypes and test applications on its platform.

ProMEX, a Hong Kong-based digital marketplace for trading physical commodities for cash or stocks, is one of the first companies to use Griffin’s sandbox, building a prototype version of its app for the UK market. The test environment included customising KYC workflows, testing the decision accuracy of identity checks, creating mock customer bank accounts, and simulating payments between buyers and sellers.

Guido Glowania, CSO of ProMEX says: “As a fintech in the early stages of UK expansion, we sought a platform that would provide an open and collaborative iteration process. By building and testing our MVP on Griffin’s sandbox, we have significantly reduced the time and resources needed to build our UK app, allowing us to focus on launching the product, and driving adoption in the UK market.”

Currently, the sandbox allows users to simulate:
• Onboarding customers and running KYC/KYB verification checks with Verify
• Opening an operational bank account for their own organisation
• Generating segregated bank accounts (safeguarded and client money) for customers
• Making payments to external accounts and transfers between internal accounts
• Adding new payees and viewing payments and transactions

“We aim to lower the barriers to entry for fintechs and brands building embedded finance products, and launching our sandbox is an important step forward,” David Jarvis, CEO and co-founder of Griffin says. “Our open platform will make it simple and accessible for engineers or product managers to start building without financial commitment, sales calls, NDAs or long wait times.”

Griffin is currently seeking authorisation to become a bank with the PRA and the FCA. Jarvis says that upon authorisation, fintechs will be able use the platform to build and launch regulated financial services apps quickly.

Griffin recently closed a $15.5 million funding round led by Notion Capital and launched its first BaaS product, Verify, which helps fintechs manage risk, automate KYC and KYB checks, and streamline customer onboarding.

Related Companies

Griffin

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime[On-Demand Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime

Trending

Related News
Griffin launches API-first BaaS platform Verify
/startups

Griffin launches API-first BaaS platform Verify

Banking-as-a-service startup Griffin raises £6.5m
/startups

Banking-as-a-service startup Griffin raises £6.5m

Trending

  1. Former PayPal CEO Harris shuts down latest startup weeks after launch

  2. US banks launch digital asset settlement platform PoC

  3. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  4. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

  5. US Treasury calls for closer supervision of fintech-bank relationships

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023