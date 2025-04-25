/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut links risky behaviour to staff bonuses

Revolut has expanded an internal 'Karma' system that tracks how employees follow risk and compliance processes, linking their behaviour to their bonuses.

  0 Be the first to comment

Revolut links risky behaviour to staff bonuses

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Launched in 2020, Karama is a proprietary points-based system designed to track risky behaviour among staffers. Employees are marked against a series of processes, gaining and losing points that ultimately affect bonuses.

Last year, the system - which operates at a department level to promote collective responsibility - was expanded and now covers more than 30 risk and compliance processes, says Revolut in its 2024 annual report.

"Karma serves both as a feedback loop that rewards and corrects behaviours, as well as a comprehensive risk and compliance culture oversight engine, which allows us to prioritise key developments in this space," says the report.

Revolut has had issues with risk and compliance over the years. Last summer, it finally secured a UK banking license after a three-year process held up by regulator amid concerns over auditing, compliance and corporate culture issues.

This month, it was fined €3.5 million by the central bank of Lithuania for deficiencies in its anti-money laundering controls.

In its annual report, Revolut reports pre-tax profits of $1.4 billion and net profit at $1 billion. Group revenues rose 72% to $4bn, up from $2.2bn in 2023, driven by strong growth across all revenue streams and a growing user base.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Transforming Wealth Management through Macroeconomic Insights
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Revolut

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking

Keywords

operational risk

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded PaymentsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept