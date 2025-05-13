Augmentum Fintech leads £4.5 million round in RetailBook

RetailBook, a platform that enables retail investors to participate in primary capital market transactions on the same terms as institutional investors, has secured a £4.5 million funding round led by Augmentum Fintech,

0

The company launched its first IPO to retail investors in 2015, and has strategic partnerships with Crowdcube, Hargreaves Lansdown, Jefferies, Deutsche Numis and Rothschild & Co.



Over the last twelve months, RetailBook has provided retail investor access to the UK's two largest IPOs, Applied Nutrition and Raspberry Pi, and generated record Treasury-bill demand.



In February, the firm significantly expanded its capability through the hire of the former PrimaryBid Capital Markets Team.



Aaqib Mirza, Co-CEO of RetailBook says: "This fundraise allows us to execute our growth strategy and continue our journey of retail investor empowerment. Strategic expansion through the hire of a team with unique expertise and an unrivalled track-record has delivered exactly what we forecast, including widening our product set to include a new fixed income service that has already raised record amounts from retail investors."



Augmentum joins existing investors Peel Hunt, Jefferies, Rothschild & Co, and Hargreaves Lansdown in supporting the next stage of RetailBook's growth, which will see the company focus on expanding its product across new asset classes, growing its platform capabilities, and forging new partnerships with retail brokerage platforms.



Augmentum CEO Tim Levene, who will be joining the RetailBook board, comments: "We have had a relationship with the RetailBook team for some time, and their work to democratise investment access directly reflects Augmentum's core mantra. With recent market reforms focused on enhancing UK market liquidity and the government's emphasis on unlocking diverse capital pools, RetailBook is poised to play a crucial role."