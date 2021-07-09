Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Augmentum

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Start ups Wealth management

Keywords

Buy side Investment products Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Augmentum completes &#163;55m fundraising round

Augmentum completes £55m fundraising round

Fintech investment trust Augmentum has secured £55m from its latest funding round, exceeding its original £40m target

More than 40,000,000 shares were issued at a price of 135.5p per share and the capital raise was conducted via a placing, open offer.

Augmentum claims to be the only listed fintech-focused investment trust in the UK and this is its third fundraising round sicne an IPO back in 2018.

Augmenttum Fintech Management chief executive Tim Levene, said that the latest fundraise reflected the growing interest among investors in the opportunities within Europe's fintech market.

"This is especially the case given the step change seen in digital adoption as a result of the disruption caused by Covid which has benefited many of our portfolio companies, and which is a trend that looks set to continue," said Levene. 

Related Companies

Augmentum

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Start ups Wealth management

Keywords

Buy side Investment products Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Identity Verification's integral position in evolving Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future

Trending

Related News
Crypto lending platform Tesseract raises $25 million
/crypto

Crypto lending platform Tesseract raises $25 million

Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million
/startups

Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million

Augmentum tops up investments in Tide, Monese and DueDil

13 Jun 2019

Augmentum Fintech bids to raise fresh funds

05 Mar 2019

Augmentum opens wallet to invest in Tide, Previse and DueDil

20 Aug 2018

Augmentum Fintech raises £94m in IPO

12 Mar 2018

Augmentum Capital seeks public listing for £125 million fintech fund

31 Jan 2018

Trending

  1. Booking.com creates fintech unit

  2. Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

  3. Revolut chasing $1bn in fundraising - reports

  4. Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance

  5. Wise completes largest direct listing in UK history at &#163;8bn

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud