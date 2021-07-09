Augmentum completes £55m fundraising round

Fintech investment trust Augmentum has secured £55m from its latest funding round, exceeding its original £40m target

More than 40,000,000 shares were issued at a price of 135.5p per share and the capital raise was conducted via a placing, open offer.

Augmentum claims to be the only listed fintech-focused investment trust in the UK and this is its third fundraising round sicne an IPO back in 2018.

Augmenttum Fintech Management chief executive Tim Levene, said that the latest fundraise reflected the growing interest among investors in the opportunities within Europe's fintech market.

"This is especially the case given the step change seen in digital adoption as a result of the disruption caused by Covid which has benefited many of our portfolio companies, and which is a trend that looks set to continue," said Levene.