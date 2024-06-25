Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Augmentum LoopFX

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Augmentum Fintech invests in LoopFX

Augmentum Fintech invests in LoopFX

Augmentum Fintech has made a £2.6 million investment in London-based peer-to-peer FX trading platform LoopFX.

LoopFX is a new independent venue for large spot FX trades. The platform enables traders to match, in real-time, with other asset managers and banks without information leakage and at a mid-market rate, reducing trading costs and improving best execution processes.

Augmentum, a backer of Tide and Zopa Bank among others, is the first institutional investor in LoopFX. Its investment follows the integration of the startup's `Peer-To-Bank' matching technology into State Street's FX Connect and FactSet's Portware.

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech says: "We are increasingly focusing on the opportunity in the capital markets space where we see a trend in incumbents opting to collaborate and partner with innovative early-stage companies.

"We believe LoopFX offers a text-book example of a fintech operating in the capital markets in partnership with blue chip financial institutions. LoopFX brings efficiencies in trading and price discovery to the FX market, which in turn will help market participants comply with best execution requirements."

Related Companies

Augmentum LoopFX

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Trending

Related News
Wayhome raises £8 million for part buy, part rent home ownership scheme
/retail

Wayhome raises £8 million for part buy, part rent home ownership scheme

Levene tells Zopa to go for growth ahead of IPO
/retail

Levene tells Zopa to go for growth ahead of IPO

Augmentum makes first insurtech investment

30 Jan 2023

Augmentum completes £55m fundraising round

09 Jul 2021

Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million

26 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. AI to impact more than half of banking jobs - Citi

  2. NatWest to acquire Sainsbury&#39;s Bank

  3. Klarna sells Checkout business

  4. Samsung Next invests in Curve

  5. Fiserv hires former JPMorgan payments chief Georgakopoulos

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk