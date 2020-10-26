Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million

Augmentum Fintech is looking to raise £28 million from a placing to fund further investments for its expanding portfolio of financial technology firms.

The company - which holds stakes in the likes of Tide, Previse, DueDil, Iwoca, Monese and Zopa among other - says it has identified a pipeline of approximately £120 million of investment opportunities across all target sectors.



The new capital will be raised from a combination of institutional investors and retail enthusiasts trading on the PrimaryBid platform. The stock will be priced a 6.3% discount to the closing price on 23 October at 128 pence per share.