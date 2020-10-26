Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million

Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million

Augmentum Fintech is looking to raise £28 million from a placing to fund further investments for its expanding portfolio of financial technology firms.

The company - which holds stakes in the likes of Tide, Previse, DueDil, Iwoca, Monese and Zopa among other - says it has identified a pipeline of approximately £120 million of investment opportunities across all target sectors.

The new capital will be raised from a combination of institutional investors and retail enthusiasts trading on the PrimaryBid platform. The stock will be priced a 6.3% discount to the closing price on 23 October at 128 pence per share.

