Ox Security closes Series B at $60 million

The round brings the application security platform and cybersecurity company's total funding to $94 million. Led by DTCP with participation from Swisscom, IBM, Evolution Equity and Team 8, the capital will be used to strategically grow production innovation and global footprint.

With a focus on helping enterprises move from reactive security to actual, measurable risk reduction, Ox’s platform works to enable precise, evidence-based risk prioritisation, highlighting the impact of security findings throughout the software development life cycle.

Ox’s proprietary Code Projection technology analyses how code behaves in real-world environments and traces potential vulnerabilities back to their source in the code origin.

The cybersecurity company focuses on evaluating reachability, exploitability, and business impact. This allows teams to pinpoint critical vulnerabilities, helping to significantly improving risk posture and saving millions in developer hours.

This product has also shown its value amid a growing realisation that traditional application security tools are not up to scratch and are failing security teams.

Current tools are overwhelming teams with constant alerts and there being no way to prioritise issues that pose genuine risk, time, resource and funds are wasted.

By chasing non-critical issues, teams are increasing the likelihood of missing actual threats and exposing themselves to greater risk.

Further, AI is transforming how software is built and while being capable of producing code at unprecedented speed, the technology also introduces unfamiliar and often invisible risks.

Ox expresses that AI-generated code may look clean, but structural flaws still persist that are undetectable by traditional tools.

The application security platform is also working to establish an AI-powered agentic code review, enhanced by critical thinking modules and those that can mimic the judgement of top security engineers.

By continuously modeling risk across both AI and human-generated code, the platform spots and fixes vulnerabilities within the 5% of issues that pose the most risk.

Neatsun Ziv, CEO and co-founder of Ox Security shares: "Any security tool can find endless vulnerabilities and issue a nonstop stream of alerts. We’re here to tell you which specific vulnerabilities will actually get you breached – and make it painfully clear what to fix first. We built Ox to solve the actual AppSec problem: not finding issues but knowing which ones to fix. That’s what gets buy-in from developers. That’s what prevents breaches, and why the market is finally ready for change."

Dean Shahar, managing director at DTCP comments: "We are very excited to be partnering with Ox to support them in their next stage of growth. OX is the precision blade that slices through the noise of endless vulnerabilities, empowering organizations to zero in on the critical 5% that truly matter.

"This is a true paradigm shift - Ox’s code projection and precise prioritization finally deliver on the broken promises of legacy security tools, whose flood of alerts has become their Achilles' heel. As GenAI accelerates code creation beyond human scale, OX unifies fragmented AppSec solutions into a single, cohesive platform, delivering laser-sharp accuracy to secure the ever-expanding attack surface."