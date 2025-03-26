Charm launches AI platform to help banks combat scams

Charm, an AI-powered security platform that protects organisations and their customers from scams, social engineering, and human-centric fraud, has emerged from stealth with $8 million in seed funding.

The round was led by Team8, a global venture creation firm that helped build Charm with its founders cyber intelligence expert Roy Zur and former Microsoft data scientist Avichai Ben.



Charm says that fraud tactics have evolved from system exploitation to sophisticated social engineering, making individuals the weakest link in security.



To tackle this, the startup uses AI, data analysis and psychological insights to assess human vulnerability exposure, analyse customer risk patterns, and deliver tailored mitigation strategies.



The funding will be used for staff recruitment, product development, and to forge strategic partnerships.



Says Zur: “Scammers are evolving at an unprecedented pace, using AI to deceive customers before traditional fraud systems can intervene. We are on a mission to break the ‘scam spell’ by leveraging AI-powered real-time interventions and psychological insights to protect users when they need it most.”