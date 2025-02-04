/security

Nationwide sets up cyber security training programme for new technology recruits

Nationwide is to set up a dedicated cyber security training programme for new technology employees in partnership with cyber skills builder Capslock.

Working closely with Nationwide’s careers team, Capslock will support the building society with the onboarding, training and role allocation of new joiners into the cyber security function.

For the last nine years, Nationwide has trained over 300 graduates and career changers who want to fast-track their career into IT through its Technology Development Programme. The partnership with Capslock specifically focuses on cyber security to help Nationwide not only tackle the challenges of recruiting into cyber roles but drive improved diversity in the function and promote a cyber-first company culture.

The 16-week Capslock curriculum simulates the real cyber security workplace, encouraging a team and problem-based approach and equippingg graduates with Ce-CSP certifications. In addition to practical topic areas within risk, process, and technology disciplines, the cohort focuses on developing knowledge around impact skills and culture building, including ethics, resilience and business continuity.

David Boda, chief security and resilience officer at Nationwide, says: “There’s always something new to learn when you work in cyber, but this makes staying ahead of the threat landscape challenging. You need different perspectives if you want to succeed.

"We feel that companies like Nationwide have a responsibility to help develop the UK’s cyber security skillset. That’s why we’ve partnered with Capslock - to bring more diversity not just into the company but into the UK cyber industry as a whole.” workforce.”

