PensionBee to give customers early access to IPO

UK fintech PensionBee is working with PrimaryBid to give its customers first dibs on its putative London listing.

The company, which has over £1.2bn in assets under administration from over 65,000 invested customers, is exploring a listing on the High Growth Segment of the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market - currently home to just one other company, Just Eat.



PensionBee is to use its Open API to connect interested customers’ accounts to PrimaryBid, the LSE-backed retail investor platform, should the company take the plunge.



Romi Savova, chief executive officer at PensionBee, comments: “Customers can too often be an afterthought during an IPO. Providing our customers with an opportunity to share in our growth journey has always been a key motivation in our reasons for floating. Working with PrimaryBid will make this possible, giving customers adequate notice and opportunity to register their interest.”