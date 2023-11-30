Lloyds connects customers to capital markets in co-branded deal with PrimaryBid

Lloyds Banking Group is deploying technology from PrimaryBid to provide retail investors with access to public company capital raises in both equity and debt.

The co-branded service will enable subscribers to receive instant notifications from PrimaryBid and take part in a range of transactions, including IPOs, placings, block sales, corporate bonds and gilts, settling securities back to their Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and IWeb Share Dealing accounts.



Manuel Pardavila-Gonzalez, stockbroking managing director, Lloyds Banking Group, says the partnership aims to increase the visibility of primary markets across Lloyds Banking Group’s brands - with an educational first approach.



“We are constantly looking at ways to help customers make their money work harder, and by leveraging PrimaryBid's technology, we are able to connect customers who are looking for new ways to invest at their fingertips, with purchased shares settled safely and securely into their account.



“We’re already seeing customers taking advantage of the new doors opened by this opportunity to access primary markets as part of their investment activity and expect a growing appetite for future activity.”



The new offering follows on the heels of Lloyds 'Ready-Made Investments' service, designed to demystify investing and offer a simple and affordable service for those new to investing. Ready-Made Investments make it easier for people who want to take their first step, from £50 a month or £500 lump sum, to start building a portfolio from a pre-selected list based on their risk appetite.