Fiserv acquires CCV to boost growth across Europe

Fiserv has acquired CCV, a 67-year old provider of payment services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, to boost growth of its Clover payment terminal across Europe.
Founded in Arnhem, in 1958, CCV facilitated the first electronic payments in the Netherlands in the 1970s.
CCV claims more than 600,000 business clients, providing a full suite of transaction processing, online and closed-loop payments, acquiring services and a wide range of in-store and self-service payment terminals.
The privately-owned company employs 1000 staff in its key markets of the Netherland, Belgium and Germany.
The acquisition will provide a foot-in-the-door for cross-selling of Fiserv's products to CVV's client base.
Katia Karpova, head of the Emea region at Fiserv, says: “The addition of CCV enables Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of our Clover platform and operating system, providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to our clients across Europe.”