Fiserv hires former JPMorgan payments chief Georgakopoulos

Fiserv hires former JPMorgan payments chief Georgakopoulos

Fiserv has appointed former JPMorgan Chase global head of payments Takis Georgakopoulos as a senior advisor, EVP and member of the management committee.

the appointment comes weeks after news broke that Georgakopoulos is leaving JPMorgan following a 17 year stint at the Wall Street giant.

At payments firm Fiserv he will work closely with the executive team on "driving positive client outcomes and delivering best in class technology across the enterprise," says a statement.

Frank Bisignano, CEO, Fiserv, says: “Takis’s extensive payments and leadership experience and operational expertise will be an outstanding addition to our strong team, as we continue to focus on creating value for our clients while investing in our products, services, and people.”

Under Georgakopoulos, JPMorgan's payments business boomed, processing $10 trillion a day and bringing in revenue of $2.4 billion in the first quarter - more than investment banking.

