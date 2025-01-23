Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Fiserv picks Michael Lyons to replace CEO Bisignano

Fiserv has appointed former PNC Financial Services Group president Michael Lyons as president and CEO-elect, replacing Frank Bisignano, who is joining the Trump administration.

  0 Be the first to comment

Fiserv picks Michael Lyons to replace CEO Bisignano

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

GOP donor Bisignano has been tapped by new US president Trump to run the Social Security Administration.

Joining Fiserv on 27 January, Lyons will report to Bisignano, who will continue to lead the firm until 30 June, or upon an earlier confirmation by the US Senate to his government role.

A 30-years industry veteran, Lyons most recently served as president of PNC. He is currently chair of Early Warning Services, the bank-backed owner and operator of P2P payments platform Zelle.

Says Lyons: "I have known the company for a long time as an investor, banker, and technology service provider and look forward to advancing Fiserv’s 40-year track record of success with this remarkable set of assets developed by Frank and the Fiserv management team.

"Together, we will continue delivering exceptional products and services to financial institutions, businesses, and communities of all sizes, along with sustainable growth and value for our shareholders."

Sponsored [Webinar] PREDICT 2025: What the National Payments Vision means for the UK
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Fiserv, Inc.

Channels

/retail banking /payments /people

Comments: (0)

[New Impact Study] Catering to a new generation through unified card programmesFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Catering to a new generation through unified card programmes

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept