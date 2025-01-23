Fiserv picks Michael Lyons to replace CEO Bisignano

Fiserv has appointed former PNC Financial Services Group president Michael Lyons as president and CEO-elect, replacing Frank Bisignano, who is joining the Trump administration.

GOP donor Bisignano has been tapped by new US president Trump to run the Social Security Administration.



Joining Fiserv on 27 January, Lyons will report to Bisignano, who will continue to lead the firm until 30 June, or upon an earlier confirmation by the US Senate to his government role.



A 30-years industry veteran, Lyons most recently served as president of PNC. He is currently chair of Early Warning Services, the bank-backed owner and operator of P2P payments platform Zelle.



Says Lyons: "I have known the company for a long time as an investor, banker, and technology service provider and look forward to advancing Fiserv’s 40-year track record of success with this remarkable set of assets developed by Frank and the Fiserv management team.



"Together, we will continue delivering exceptional products and services to financial institutions, businesses, and communities of all sizes, along with sustainable growth and value for our shareholders."