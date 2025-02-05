Lunar hires Nanna Bergmann to lead BaaS spinoff

Nordic challenger Lunar has appointed The Bank of London's Nanna Bergmann to lead Moonrise, its newly established standalone Banking-as-a-Service entity.

0

Spun off in December, Moonrise promises to simplify financial connectivity for payment businesses, enabling seamless operations across Denmark, Norway, and Sweden through a single API, providing virtual accounts and real-time payments aross the Nordics.



"Nanna's deep expertise and strategic vision is precisely what Moonrise needs to capitalize on the exploding demand for real-time, integrated banking solutions in the Nordics," says Ken Villum Klausen, CEO and founder of Lunar. "This appointment signals our full commitment to Moonrise's success as a standalone entity."



Recently evacuated from The bank of London, Bergmann previously held senior positions at Googe UK, S360 andd Aria Foods.



"I'm incredibly excited to join Moonrise at this pivotal moment," she says. "The market is ripe for disruption, and Moonrise is uniquely positioned to empower fintechs, banks and payment providers with innovative, scalable, and tech-driven financial services. The independence of Moonrise, coupled with Lunar's backing and tried and tested banking platform, creates a powerful combination."



Backed by 15 signed partners — including PPRO, CurrencyCloud, and Trustly - Moonrise is currently operating with a daily transaction run rate exceeding €5 billion and an active pipeline of more than 25 prospects.