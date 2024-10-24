Lunar launches GenAI Native Voice Assistant

In a European first, Nordic challenger bank Lunar has launched a virtual assistant using GenAI Native Voice technology.

2

Powered by the GPT-4o model, the GenAI Native Voice Assistant promises instant, personalised, 24/7 support with no queue times, helping customers with both simple and complex queries.



The system goes beyond traditional voice support systems by using a voice native AI model instead of the traditional voice-to-text-to-voice approach. Lunar says this gives it advanced conversational abilities, including handling interruptions, repeating information, and managing more natural dialogues, creating a smoother, more intuitive experience.



Kåre Kjelstrom, CTO, Lunar, says: “Our GenAI Native Voice Assistant not only enhances the customer experience by addressing common pain points like long wait times, but it also makes banking more accessible by being more patient and understanding in response to queries, especially beneficial for those who may struggle with digital literacy."



Currently in a beta phase, Luar says it eventually expects the new assistant to hanlde around three quarters of all customer calls.