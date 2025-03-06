Klarna to file for IPO next week - Bloomberg

Buy now, pay later giant Klarna is looking to file its initial public offering as early as next week, according to sources quoted by Bloomberg.

The Swedish fintech company is working with 15 banks for the listing, which will likely take place on the New York Stock Exchange.



The IPO could be priced in early April, says Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.



Klarna is repotedly looking to raise as much as $1 billion with a market valuation of $15 billion.



This is more than double the $6.7 billion price tag Klarna secured in a 2022 funding round amid a wider tech rout. However, it is still way down on the peak 2021 value of $46 billion.