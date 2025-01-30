/retail banking

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Chrysalis share price jumps on upgraded valuations for Starling and Klarna

Chrysalis Investments has seen its share price rise by six percent after upping the valuation of fintech portfolio companies Starling and Klarna.

In a trading update, the PE firm says its net asset value per ordinary share was 156.62 pence, a 15% rise on its September price.

Nearly all the company's assets saw an increase in carrying value.

Starling Bank, which makes up 29% of Chrysalis’ portfolio, rose 10 per cent -  thanks to share price increases in comparable companies - buoyed by the recent launch of instant access savings account which has taken "significant deposits" from existing customers.

In May last year, Chrysalis opined that Starling's SaaS platform Engine could generate hundreds of millions of pounds a year for the UK digital bank, propelling it towards a £10 billion valuation.

Klarna’s value also rose just over 10 per cent, with Chrysalis investing an extra £8m in the company. The fintech firm now makes up 15 per cent of the trust’s portfolio.

"With a range of new, potentially significant, deals recently signed, the Investment Adviser remains optimistic Klarna will be able to execute a successful IPO in 2025m," says the firm.

Chrysalis also benefited from an exit in fraud detection firm Feasturespace, contributing to a £141m cash pile.

Despite the more optimistic outlook, the company says it unlikely to make any further investments in 2025.

