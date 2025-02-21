Forbes debuts 18 new firms to Fintech 50 list

Forbes has released its annual Fintech 50 list for the tenth year, highlighting the top growing fintech businesses in the industry.

B2B banking, Wall Street and enterprise, payments providers dominated the list, making 31 out of the 50 picks. The remainder was dispersed between real estate, insurance, blockchain, and crypto. Familiar names on the list include Plaid, Coalition, and Chime.

There were 18 newcomers to the list, including procurement platform Zip, debit card provider True Link Financial, and Squire, a business management platform for barbershops. A few other standouts from the debuts include:

Bilt Rewards – a credit card startup, which processed over $36 billion in transactions last year.

Brico – a automation platform that landed customers such as Funding Circle, Empower, and Marqeta despite being founded in 2023.

DailyPay – a platform designed to give employees real-time access to their wages immediately.

Increase – Founded by Darragh Buckley from Stripe, this firm supports companies manage and move their money. They serve small and mid-sized banks as well as fintech firms.

Imprint – a company that builds software to support businesses in launching and operating co-branded credit cards, with clients such as Turkish Airlines and Brooks Brothers.

Nala – a cross-border remittance company that lets consumers send funds to African nations, valued at more than $200 million.

Parafin – a company aimed to underwrite loans more effectively, focusing on funding women- and minority-owned businesses.

The majority of the list was comprised of US-based companies, with the exception of Netherlands-founded DataSnipper and Relay, which is based in Canada.

See the full Forbes Fintech 50 list here.