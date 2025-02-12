Stripe alumni raise $6m for AI-powered 'wealthcare'

Era, an AI-powered personal wealth management startup founded by Stripe alumni, has raised $6.2 million in seed funding co-led by MaC Venture Capital, Third Kind Venture Capital, and Protagonist.

The round, which brings Era's total raise to $9.1 million, includes participation from Clocktower Ventures, K5 Ventures and Northzone.



Founded by Stripe leadership vets Lindsay Brady and Alex Norcliffe, Era is bringing agentic AI to wealth management. The platform acts as an intelligent financial assistant, learning from users' connected accounts to provide personalised insights and proactive money management including money transfers and portfolio trading.



By integrating macroeconomic data, news about financial markets and current events that could impact users, Era refines its automatic money management-focused recommendations all the time with a glanceable timeline of updates so users can stay in the loop as they go about their day.



The startup is built on a freemium model, with paid tiers based on usage and utility. Unlike most financial companies, from 401k providers to robo-advisors, it does not charge an AUM fee based on a percentage of a user’s assets.



Era has also formed a partnership with AI firm Cerebras to supercharge its capabilities. In addition, it has hired former Stripe staffers Vince Joy and Chase McCoy, as well ex-SoFi business lead Sam Garrison and another fintech vet Dave Skender.



Lindsay Brady, COO, Era, says: "Traditional tools show you where your money went—Era helps you see where it can go. By combining advanced AI with deep financial expertise, we’ve built more than a platform to track spending; Era is your personal financial assistant, providing insights into your habits, market trends, and automating smarter decisions.



"Whether it's optimising savings with intelligent round-ups or delivering real-time market analysis, we're making sophisticated financial management simple and accessible. With our investors’ support, we’re accelerating the vision of making wealth-care a universal reality."