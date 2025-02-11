/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Plaid and Stripe to join secondary share sale jamboree

As an alternative to an exit, secondary share sales have been seized upon by fintech firms looking to raise funds and increase liquidity for employee stockholders, with Plaid and Stripe the latest to go to market.

  1 Be the first to comment

Plaid and Stripe to join secondary share sale jamboree

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Stripe is considering arranging a sale of shares held by employees that would value the company at $85 billion or more acccording to tech news site The Information.

The transaction would extend a series of share buybacks, secondary sales and fundraises that have lifted the payments provider’s valuation close to its $95 billion peak in the go-go years of the early 2020s.

The new valuation would represent an increase of at least 20% from an employee-share sale arranged and financed by Stripe late last summer.

US open banking firm Plaid is also preparing to join the gold rush. The firm is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs on a deal to allow early-stage investors and employees to sell existing shares, which will raise between $300 million and $400 million.

Plaid previously raised $425 million in a Series D funding round back in 2021 at a $13.4 billion valuation.

Previous fintech companies to benefit from secondary share sales include UK Super App Revolut, which reached a $45 billion valuation in August from the share sell off, and challenger bank Monzo which scored a $5.9 billion valuation from its own share sale.

In October British savings and investment app Moneybox secured £70 million in investment, mostly facilitated through a secondary share sale that nearly doubled its valuation from two years ago to £550 million.

 

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] PREDICT 2025: What the National Payments Vision means for the UK
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Stripe Plaid

Channels

/retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/retail

Moneybox gets £70m investment

/retail

Monzo to hit £4.5bn valuation in employee share sale

/retail

Revolut hits $45bn valuation in secondary share sale

/payments

TransferWise to hit $5bn valuation in secondary share sale

[Webinar] The ISO 20022 for CBPR+ deadline is looming: Are financial organisations prepared?Finextra Promoted[Webinar] The ISO 20022 for CBPR+ deadline is looming: Are financial organisations prepared?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept