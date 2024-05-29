Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
SME banking platform Relay raises $32.2m

Relay, a business banking and money management service for SMEs, has raised $32.2 million in a Series B funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures.

Relay provides an online banking platform that promises to put business owners in control of their cash flow, making it easy to understand what they are earning, spending and saving.

"68% of US small business owners have cash flow problems. They worry about making payroll and mission-critical bills but lack the tools to truly address these existential threats," says CEO Yoseph West. "Relay gives them cash flow clarity and control—what SMBs need to sustainably fuel everyday operations—by pairing financial services with software and making banking work harder for them."

Having recently launched a credit card, the company is set to use the latest financing to push out spend management and smart credit products as well as a financial API marketplace.

