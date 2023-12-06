TrueLayer partners with Lunar for Nordic push

UK open banking vendor TrueLayer is hopping on the payment infrastructure of Nordic challenger bank Lunar in a bid to extend its account-to-account payment services across Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Lunar opened its Nordic payment infrastructure to partners in June 2023 and onboarded Swedish open banking fintech Trustly as its first customer.



Lunar's offer comprises a banking backbone and clearing permits in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, providing convenient API access to local payment rails across the Nordics.



Ken Villum Klausen, co-founder and CEO of Lunar, says: “In many ways the Nordics is a difficult region to enter for international banks and fintechs. By opening our infrastructure to partners we unlock a highly complex banking environment and enable more banks and fintechs to do business in the Nordics. Our technology and banking service offering accelerates innovation and competition in the region as we enable some of the most innovative powerhouses to enter the Nordics and compete with local incumbents.”



Paiak Vaid, VP of Global Partnerships at TrueLayer, comments: “Truelayer will extend its instant account-to-account capabilities to the Nordics, empowering merchants to offer enhanced payment experiences to their consumers.Through this partnership with Lunar, we will help resolve access barriers for international merchants in Nordic markets, tapping into the region’s digitally-forward consumer base.”