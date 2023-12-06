Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lunar TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TrueLayer partners with Lunar for Nordic push

TrueLayer partners with Lunar for Nordic push

UK open banking vendor TrueLayer is hopping on the payment infrastructure of Nordic challenger bank Lunar in a bid to extend its account-to-account payment services across Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Lunar opened its Nordic payment infrastructure to partners in June 2023 and onboarded Swedish open banking fintech Trustly as its first customer.

Lunar's offer comprises a banking backbone and clearing permits in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, providing convenient API access to local payment rails across the Nordics.

Ken Villum Klausen, co-founder and CEO of Lunar, says: “In many ways the Nordics is a difficult region to enter for international banks and fintechs. By opening our infrastructure to partners we unlock a highly complex banking environment and enable more banks and fintechs to do business in the Nordics. Our technology and banking service offering accelerates innovation and competition in the region as we enable some of the most innovative powerhouses to enter the Nordics and compete with local incumbents.”

Paiak Vaid, VP of Global Partnerships at TrueLayer, comments: “Truelayer will extend its instant account-to-account capabilities to the Nordics, empowering merchants to offer enhanced payment experiences to their consumers.Through this partnership with Lunar, we will help resolve access barriers for international merchants in Nordic markets, tapping into the region’s digitally-forward consumer base.”

Related Companies

Lunar TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Trending

Related News
TrueLayer brings open banking payments to Shopify
/payments

TrueLayer brings open banking payments to Shopify

Lunar’s stratospheric plans for the Eurozone in 2024
/predictions

Lunar’s stratospheric plans for the Eurozone in 2024

Stripe embeds A2A payments in checkout with TrueLayer

19 Oct

Lunar raises €35 million despite tough economic conditions

09 Feb

Truelayer to axe 10% of staff

16 Sep 2022

Lunar offers €132 million to acquire Norway's Instabank

28 Mar 2022

Trending

  1. Swift connects instant payment systems to bring 24/7 processing across borders

  2. Adyen to act as global acquiring bank for Klarna

  3. Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

  4. Apple and Goldman Sachs set for breakup - WSJ

  5. Main trends in blockchain and crypto in 2024: A great year

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?