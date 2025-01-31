Emirates NBD's Deniz Ventures, Rasmal Ventures provide Mena securitisation innovation $7.6m boost

The world's first AI-powered securitisation platform, TeamSec, aims to transform the structured finance industry through a securitisation-as-a-service platform.

DenizBank's venture capital fund Deniz Ventures, established under the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund, the corporate venture capital arm of Emirates NBD Group, and Doha, Qatar based venture capital firm Rasmal Ventures, have both invested in TeamSec.

The $7.6 million investment will be driven into operation growth, expansion across the Mena region, diversification of products and services, and enhancement of offerings. Further, in creating a transparent financial ecosystem by digitising securitisation processes, TeamSec's AI and data analytics solutions will create critical value for both financial institutions and investors.

Ahmed Al Qassim, group head of wholesale banking at Emirates NBD highlights that there is substantial potential for securitisation in the region. "Our recent strategic investment in TeamSec, a fintech innovator specialising in Securitisation-as-a-Service, underscores our commitment to shaping this market and enabling its growth. We are the first investor in TeamSec, supporting the founder and team in their growth journey at an early stage."

Rasmal Ventures' co-managing partner, Alexander Wiedmer, adds: "TeamSec's bold vision to revolutionise the securitisation industry across the Middle East and beyond resonates strongly with us. Their mission-driven, execution-focused team exemplifies the kind of ambition and innovation we are excited to support. Our investment, alongside Deniz Ventures, reflects our commitment to advance fintech solutions that redefine traditional financial processes. By backing teams like TeamSec, with deep expertise in their field, we aim to accelerate digital transformation and fortify the regional financial ecosystem."



Esad Erkam Köroğlu, founder and CEO of TeamSec, also mentions that this strategic investment from Deniz Ventures combined with the VC mindset and experience of the Rasmal Ventures' team, is a key enabler in achieving the company's vision.

"The investment we received from ENBD and Rasmal Ventures demonstrates the trust placed in TeamSec's vision and technological prowess by these renowned institutions. At the same time, this investment round supports our mission to revolutionise the securitisation market, positioning TeamSec as a leader in the fintech sector as well as in the securitisation market, particularly in the MENA region. With this investment, we endeavor to strengthen our position as a global game-changer in the field of securitisation."