Middle Eastern banking app for kids Verity opens waitlist

Verity, a UAE-based fintech startup building a family banking and financial literacy app for the Mena region, has opened a waitlist having closed a $800,000 pre-seed funding round, with backing from regional VCs and angel investors.

The Verity app, which is set to launch in the UAE before the end of the year, enables kids and teens to build core money management skills such as how to earn, save, give, and spend responsibly in a safe and secure environment.



The platform integrates a reward system, a personalised pre-paid debit card and familial connectivity to make learning about personal finance both fun and experiential.



Omar Al Sharif, co-founder of Verity, says: “Verity is built in the region and for the region, so it was important for us to create an app that encompassed our Middle Eastern culture and values, in addition to global citizenship. We wanted parents to know we were on the same page as them when it came to what and how their children were taught. Everything about the Verity app is highly personalised in that respect, from the user journey to the language options, starting with Arabic and English.”