Egyptian lending marketplace Qardy secures pre-Seed investment

Qardy, the operator of a digital lending marketplace in Egypt and the Mena regions, has secured a $7-figure pre-Seed round of investment with participation from White Field Ventures and Vastly Valuable Ventures.

Qardy offers a wide range of tailored financial programs from a network of commercial banks, leasing, factoring, and micro-finance companies, to support MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) with their working capital, and capital expansion needs.



Soft launched in late 2022, Qardy currently has over 6,000 corporate clients on its platform, and has executed over $D12 million in loan transactions.



Tamer El-Manasterly, COO of Qardy, comments: "The support and trust of our investors have been instrumental in driving our growth and enabling us to expand our reach and impact in the market. This investment will allow us to further enhance our services, as well as accelerate our plans for expansion in KSA and the region."