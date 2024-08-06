/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Egyptian lending marketplace Qardy secures pre-Seed investment

Qardy, the operator of a digital lending marketplace in Egypt and the Mena regions, has secured a $7-figure pre-Seed round of investment with participation from White Field Ventures and Vastly Valuable Ventures.

Be the first to comment

Egyptian lending marketplace Qardy secures pre-Seed investment

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Qardy offers a wide range of tailored financial programs from a network of commercial banks, leasing, factoring, and micro-finance companies, to support MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) with their working capital, and capital expansion needs.

Soft launched in late 2022, Qardy currently has over 6,000 corporate clients on its platform, and has executed over $D12 million in loan transactions.

Tamer El-Manasterly, COO of Qardy, comments: "The support and trust of our investors have been instrumental in driving our growth and enabling us to expand our reach and impact in the market. This investment will allow us to further enhance our services, as well as accelerate our plans for expansion in KSA and the region."

Sponsored [Webinar] Banks and Credit Unions: How to Establish the Core Banking Blueprint

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Qardy

Channels

/wholesale banking /start ups

Keywords

alternative finance

Comments: (0)

[Impact Study] Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?Finextra Promoted[Impact Study] Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept